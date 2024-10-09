Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

