Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

