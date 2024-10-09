Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 131,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

