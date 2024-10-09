Mather Group LLC. Sells 329 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $220,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 31.1% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $317.68 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.97 and its 200 day moving average is $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

