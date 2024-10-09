TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.67.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.43. 220,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.