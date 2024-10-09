Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $333.05. The stock had a trading volume of 405,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,699,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

