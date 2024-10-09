Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.40.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.96. The stock had a trading volume of 172,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.11. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

