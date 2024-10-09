Citigroup Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $930.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $860.00 to $930.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $13.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $813.51. 452,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.