Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.54. The company had a trading volume of 226,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,725. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

