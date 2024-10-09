Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,590 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

