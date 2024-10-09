Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

