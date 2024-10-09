Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

