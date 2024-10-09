Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCS opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
