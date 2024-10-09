Udine Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

