Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $282.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $284.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average of $266.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

