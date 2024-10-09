600 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

