iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Increased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

