Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

