iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

