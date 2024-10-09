Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 29,833 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

