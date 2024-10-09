Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.