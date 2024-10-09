Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $276.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.