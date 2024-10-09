Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

