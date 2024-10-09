Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock

GOVT opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

