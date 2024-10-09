Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $518.35 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.17. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.58.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

