Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 119,268 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 848,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

