Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

