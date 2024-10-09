Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.