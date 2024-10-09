Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 66,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $369,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 162,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

