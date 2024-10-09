Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 202,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.