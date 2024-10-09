PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

