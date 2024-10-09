Olistico Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $227,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $209,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

