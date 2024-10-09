City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.0 %

VLTO opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.