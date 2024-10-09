City Holding Co. Sells 3,519 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,532,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

