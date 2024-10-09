City Holding Co. Sells 340 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 647,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,209,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

