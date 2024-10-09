Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,102 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 288.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 588,549 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 482,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

