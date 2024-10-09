Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,936 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 2.83% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $637.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

