Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $376.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.10 and its 200-day moving average is $352.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

