Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $373.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

