Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $400.15 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $402.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $13,433,094. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

