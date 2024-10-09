Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $180.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average of $172.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $183.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

