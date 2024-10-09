Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,128 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

