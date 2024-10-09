Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

