Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

