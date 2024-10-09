Rockingstone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $89.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

