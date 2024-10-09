Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

