Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $12.97 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

