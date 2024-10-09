Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

