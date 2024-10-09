Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,759 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

