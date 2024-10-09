9,051 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after buying an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after buying an additional 2,043,151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

